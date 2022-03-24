Stock Of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Jumped By 14.21 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.57, to imply a decrease of -5.82% or -$3.93 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $169.76, putting it -167.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.54. The company has a valuation of $4.87B, with average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

After registering a -5.82% downside in the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.94 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -5.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.01%, and 14.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.11%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $134.76, implying an increase of 52.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64.00 and $220.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRSP has been trading -246.08% off suggested target high and -0.68% from its likely low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are -46.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -263.62% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.00% this quarter before falling -19.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 119,346.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $370k and $1.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 478.40% before jumping 46.50% in the following quarter.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders hold 5.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.11% of the shares at 60.50% float percentage. In total, 57.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 11.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 4.32 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $327.33 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.02 million shares. This is just over 7.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $456.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 151.27 million.