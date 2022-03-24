Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Expected To Grow By 26.47% Or More

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.03, to imply a decrease of -7.66% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The SCS share’s 52-week high remains $15.84, putting it -43.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.67. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with average of 790.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Steelcase Inc. (SCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) trade information

After registering a -7.66% downside in the latest session, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.57 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -7.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and -3.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 26.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCS has been trading -72.26% off suggested target high and 0.27% from its likely low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 70.80% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $689.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $852.47 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -86.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 21 and June 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Steelcase Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.58, with the share yield ticking at 4.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

Steelcase Inc. insiders hold 6.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.99% of the shares at 98.03% float percentage. In total, 91.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Earnest Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.7 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $90.24 million.

We also have Harbor Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Harbor Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.48 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 26.22 million.