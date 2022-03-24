Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Loss Of -3.52 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.14, to imply a decrease of -1.13% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The SPR share’s 52-week high remains $53.31, putting it -13.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.22. The company has a valuation of $4.90B, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

After registering a -1.13% downside in the last session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.50 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.12%, and -3.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.40%. Short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw shorts transact 5.14 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.81, implying an increase of 22.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $76.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPR has been trading -61.22% off suggested target high and -6.07% from its likely low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are 17.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.03% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.90% this quarter before jumping 62.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.19 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $876.6 million and $900.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.40% before jumping 32.00% in the following quarter.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.52%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.83% of the shares at 76.68% float percentage. In total, 75.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.31 million shares (or 8.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $411.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.06 million shares, or about 4.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $223.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.0 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.63 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 116.34 million.