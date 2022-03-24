Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA): Can A Stock Be Down -65.80% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares stood at 4.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 1.42% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SOPA share’s 52-week high remains $77.34, putting it -2072.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $74.72M, with an average of 4.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

After registering a 1.42% upside in the last session, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 57.52%, and 28.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.80%. Short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Society Pass Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders hold 41.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.87% of the shares at 3.21% float percentage. In total, 1.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52685.0 shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45262.0 shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.47 million.