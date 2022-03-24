Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) After -1673.17% Decline From High?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decrease of -4.54% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DUO share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -1673.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $35.08M, with an average of 11.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DUO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside in the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 17.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.83%. Short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fangdd Network Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) shares are -64.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -242.86% against -12.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $138.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.85 million.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders hold 10.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 0.71% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace Asia Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 64096.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $71146.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11938.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12773.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9226.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 9871.0.