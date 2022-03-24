Should Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Rally After -21.27% Drop From High?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.47, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SHO share’s 52-week high remains $13.91, putting it -21.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.93. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 4.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.87 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 2.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.96%. Short interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw shorts transact 9.88 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares are -5.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,700.00% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.90% this quarter before jumping 88.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $174.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $184.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.36 million and $50.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 367.20% before jumping 264.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -35.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 103.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.90% annually.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.72% of the shares at 103.39% float percentage. In total, 101.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.28 million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $378.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.16 million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $248.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.18 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.63 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 77.77 million.