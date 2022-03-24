Should Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Rally After -14.04% Drop From High?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.13, to imply an increase of 5.12% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The DSX share’s 52-week high remains $5.85, putting it -14.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $474.58M, with average of 745.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

After registering a 5.12% upside in the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.34 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.59%, and 17.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.02, implying an increase of 26.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSX has been trading -85.19% off suggested target high and 2.53% from its likely low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diana Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares are 6.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 246.51% against 16.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $60.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 137.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diana Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 5.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders hold 28.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.04% of the shares at 28.07% float percentage. In total, 20.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hosking Partners LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 5.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.82 million shares, or about 1.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.07 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 million.