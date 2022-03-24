Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Recovered 21.72% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 4.13% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.02, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The RF share’s 52-week high remains $25.57, putting it -11.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.02. The company has a valuation of $21.57B, with average of 10.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Regions Financial Corporation (RF), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the latest session, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.66 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.57%, and -4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.93, implying an increase of 14.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RF has been trading -34.67% off suggested target high and 0.09% from its likely low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regions Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares are 16.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.06% against -11.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.30% this quarter before falling -23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 billion and $1.61 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.50% before dropping -1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 141.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.10% annually.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regions Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 3.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Regions Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.94% of the shares at 77.31% float percentage. In total, 76.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 114.6 million shares (or 12.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 88.47 million shares, or about 9.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.89 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.95 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $574.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.54 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 459.1 million.