Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Is Currently -2.59 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $101.71, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The RTX share’s 52-week high remains $104.34, putting it -2.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $74.63. The company has a valuation of $151.22B, with average of 6.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the latest session, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 102.48 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.67%, and 8.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $109.03, implying an increase of 6.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $96.00 and $124.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RTX has been trading -21.92% off suggested target high and 5.61% from its likely low.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Raytheon Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares are 18.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.18% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.30% this quarter before jumping 11.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $15.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.25 billion and $15.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.70% before jumping 6.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 212.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.20% annually.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Raytheon Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Raytheon Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.28% of the shares at 80.36% float percentage. In total, 80.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 136.14 million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 118.46 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.19 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 42.53 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.66 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.7 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2.73 billion.