ProPetro Holding Corp. At $13.74: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.74, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The PUMP share’s 52-week high remains $16.05, putting it -16.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.39. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PUMP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.38 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.76%, and 15.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.27, implying an increase of 10.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PUMP has been trading -45.56% off suggested target high and 12.66% from its likely low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProPetro Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are 90.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 205.66% against 40.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.70% this quarter before jumping 105.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $241.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.34 million and $173.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.60% before jumping 58.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 50.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.90% annually.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders hold 27.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.31% of the shares at 104.19% float percentage. In total, 75.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.55 million shares (or 15.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.47 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $81.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.73 million shares. This is just over 5.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.48 million, or 5.30% of the shares, all valued at about 47.39 million.