Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Stock Gained 27.03% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $604.04, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $6.62 in intraday trading. The PANW share’s 52-week high remains $609.21, putting it -0.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $311.72. The company has a valuation of $58.16B, with an average of 1.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PANW a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 30 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.64.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 619.74 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.05%, and 27.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.49%. Short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $620.53, implying an increase of 2.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $510.00 and $700.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANW has been trading -15.89% off suggested target high and 15.57% from its likely low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palo Alto Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are 26.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.40% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.80% this quarter before jumping 18.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -87.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.04% annually.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palo Alto Networks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc. insiders hold 1.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.79% of the shares at 89.56% float percentage. In total, 87.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.57 million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.7 million shares, or about 5.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.17 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.66 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.48 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.09 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 1.16 billion.