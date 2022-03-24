Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Has Gained 40.29% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.21, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The NTR share’s 52-week high remains $107.84, putting it -0.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.28. The company has a valuation of $72.08B, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the latest session, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 107.84 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.45%, and 39.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.29%. Short interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw shorts transact 4.0 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nutrien Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares are 67.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.42% against 14.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $6.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.01 billion.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutrien Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.25%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Nutrien Ltd. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.53% of the shares at 68.61% float percentage. In total, 68.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.83 million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.83 million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.29 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 11.33 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $734.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.26 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 431.0 million.