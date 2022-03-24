Now Is The Time To Build A Position In RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 17.33% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The RNXT share’s 52-week high remains $16.74, putting it -370.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $31.18M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) trade information

After registering a 17.33% upside in the last session, RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.98 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 17.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.51%, and 0.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.55%. Short interest in RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) estimates and forecasts

RNXT Dividends

RenovoRx Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RenovoRx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT)’s Major holders

RenovoRx Inc. insiders hold 30.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.34% of the shares at 1.92% float percentage. In total, 1.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 60863.0 shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 14400.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69696.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3794.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26861.0