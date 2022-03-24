Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.00, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The KSCP share’s 52-week high remains $27.50, putting it -358.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

After registering a 5.26% upside in the last session, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.20 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.69%, and -21.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.52%. Short interest in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw shorts transact 74840.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Knightscope Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.