Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $127.59, to imply an increase of 0.80% or $1.01 in intraday trading. The CM share’s 52-week high remains $132.48, putting it -3.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $97.56. The company has a valuation of $56.50B, with average of 530.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) trade information

After registering a 0.80% upside in the latest session, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 131.61 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.55%, and 0.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.60%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares are 12.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.56% against 4.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 69.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.20% annually.

CM Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has its next earnings report out between May 25 and May 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a forward dividend ratio of 5.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s Major holders

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.71% of the shares at 52.72% float percentage. In total, 52.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 36.74 million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 17.54 million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.04 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 5.65 million shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $684.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 355.17 million.