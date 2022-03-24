Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Up 8.85% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.09, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The NTCO share’s 52-week high remains $23.73, putting it -135.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.30. The company has a valuation of $6.94B, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the last session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.38 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.15%, and 16.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.85%. Short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.20, implying an increase of 41.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.48 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTCO has been trading -197.32% off suggested target high and -3.87% from its likely low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natura &Co Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares are -43.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.19% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.11% of the shares at 4.11% float percentage. In total, 4.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.08 million shares (or 1.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. with 3.41 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $56.82 million.

We also have iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF holds roughly 69798.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48148.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.66 million.