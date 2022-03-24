Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.33

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s traded shares stood at 4.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply an increase of 35.92% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The MIRO share’s 52-week high remains $16.52, putting it -396.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $66.03M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MIRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) trade information

After registering a 35.92% upside in the last session, Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.29 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 35.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.35%, and -13.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.00%. Short interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw shorts transact 10230.0 shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 84.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIRO has been trading -560.66% off suggested target high and -560.66% from its likely low.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) estimates and forecasts

MIRO Dividends

Miromatrix Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s Major holders

Miromatrix Medical Inc. insiders hold 9.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.64% of the shares at 17.21% float percentage. In total, 15.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 0.47 million shares, or about 2.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.31 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 14066.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10203.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 95398.0.