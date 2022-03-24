Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares stood at 9.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 18.58% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The MFH share’s 52-week high remains $8.30, putting it -233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $17.14M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

After registering a 18.58% upside in the latest session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 18.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.60%, and -27.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.75%. Short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.91% of the shares at 3.91% float percentage. In total, 3.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 32302.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $73002.0.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 19600.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44296.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3066.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 8707.0.