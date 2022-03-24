Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Jumped 34.30% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.12, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The MPC share’s 52-week high remains $81.39, putting it -0.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.19. The company has a valuation of $44.27B, with an average of 7.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MPC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the latest session, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.20 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.48%, and 6.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.74%. Short interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) saw shorts transact 18.25 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.24, implying an increase of 7.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $113.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPC has been trading -39.3% off suggested target high and 13.71% from its likely low.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares are 34.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.35% against 14.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 161.70% this quarter before jumping 295.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $24.74 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.67 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.19 billion and $18.91 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.00% before jumping 41.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 111.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.05% annually.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.78%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Marathon Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.86% of the shares at 75.11% float percentage. In total, 74.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 60.81 million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 56.63 million shares, or about 9.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.62 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.01 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.11 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.44 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 billion.