Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) Gains 27.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.26, to imply a decrease of -0.11% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MNDT share’s 52-week high remains $23.33, putting it -4.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.76. The company has a valuation of $5.22B, with average of 7.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the latest session, Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.44 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and 28.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.06, implying a decrease of -5.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNDT has been trading -3.32% off suggested target high and 28.12% from its likely low.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mandiant Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) shares are 24.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -317.65% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $129.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $132.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $114.69 million and $113.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.90% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

MNDT Dividends

Mandiant Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mandiant Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s Major holders

Mandiant Inc. insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.10% of the shares at 97.28% float percentage. In total, 95.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.73 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $381.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.08 million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $369.78 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 10.02 million shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.48 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 113.66 million.