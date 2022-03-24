Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Stock Falling -12.57% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LTCH share’s 52-week high remains $14.83, putting it -233.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $610.09M, with average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Latch Inc. (LTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.56 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.25%, and -12.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.72, implying an increase of 22.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTCH has been trading -79.78% off suggested target high and 10.11% from its likely low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Latch Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares are -64.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.75% against 13.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 109.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $13.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.06 million.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 07 and June 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Latch Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Latch Inc. insiders hold 7.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.94% of the shares at 68.06% float percentage. In total, 62.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avenir Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.44 million shares (or 15.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 14.0 million shares, or about 9.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $105.98 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.89 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 21.43 million.