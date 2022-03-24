KB Home (NYSE: KBH): Is This The Time To Buy?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.71, to imply a decrease of -3.68% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The KBH share’s 52-week high remains $52.48, putting it -51.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.94. The company has a valuation of $3.37B, with average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for KB Home (KBH), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KBH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) trade information

After registering a -3.68% downside in the latest session, KB Home (KBH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.53 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.04%, and -0.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.14, implying an increase of 35.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $73.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KBH has been trading -110.31% off suggested target high and 13.57% from its likely low.

KB Home (KBH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KB Home share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KB Home (KBH) shares are -11.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.93% against 32.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.71 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.00% before jumping 30.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 91.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.20% annually.

KBH Dividends

KB Home has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KB Home has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s Major holders

KB Home insiders hold 9.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.54% of the shares at 96.15% float percentage. In total, 86.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.63 million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $475.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.86 million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $351.7 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KB Home (KBH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.96 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.37 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 105.93 million.