Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.99, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The JCI share’s 52-week high remains $81.77, putting it -25.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.15. The company has a valuation of $44.99B, with average of 4.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside in the latest session, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.73 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and -0.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson Controls International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are -11.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.40% against 9.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.13 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.45 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 150.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.20% annually.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson Controls International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.36, with the share yield ticking at 2.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.64% of the shares at 91.83% float percentage. In total, 91.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 63.57 million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 58.76 million shares, or about 8.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.0 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 33.8 million shares. This is just over 4.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.3 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.13 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 billion.