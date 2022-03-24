Jackson Financial Inc.’s (NYSE: JXN) Stock Falls -1.28 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.62, to imply a decrease of -1.28% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The JXN share’s 52-week high remains $47.76, putting it -7.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.29. The company has a valuation of $3.93B, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 983.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.21 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.72%, and 9.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.67%. Short interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) saw shorts transact 5.88 million shares and set a 6.94 days time to cover.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jackson Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) shares are 69.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.34% against 5.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.81 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.81 billion.

JXN Dividends

Jackson Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jackson Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.20, with the share yield ticking at 4.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)’s Major holders

Jackson Financial Inc. insiders hold 9.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.02% of the shares at 91.66% float percentage. In total, 83.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.5 million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $439.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.94 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $331.97 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 110.66 million.