It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) At $31.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.70, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The BXMT share’s 52-week high remains $34.04, putting it -7.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.26. The company has a valuation of $5.41B, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BXMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the latest session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.09 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.30%, and 3.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.31%. Short interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw shorts transact 6.1 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.17, implying an increase of 7.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BXMT has been trading -19.87% off suggested target high and -0.95% from its likely low.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) shares are 2.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.82% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.30% this quarter before jumping 6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $125.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.45 million and $110.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 17.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 184.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.17% annually.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.48, with the share yield ticking at 7.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.12%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.43% of the shares at 53.95% float percentage. In total, 53.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $459.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.75 million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $416.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.24 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 112.81 million.