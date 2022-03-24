IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT): Can A Stock Be 0.00% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares stood at 4.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply a decrease of -9.48% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The IRNT share’s 52-week high remains $47.50, putting it -1030.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.65. The company has a valuation of $354.90M, with average of 5.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for IronNet Inc. (IRNT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IRNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

After registering a -9.48% downside in the last session, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.87 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -9.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.90%, and 1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.13, implying an increase of 18.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRNT has been trading -42.86% off suggested target high and -1.19% from its likely low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $17.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.48 million.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IronNet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders hold 35.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.58% of the shares at 47.15% float percentage. In total, 30.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 6.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.88 million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $66.22 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.13 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 12.86 million.