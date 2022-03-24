Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $243.11, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$6.89 in intraday trading. The PODD share’s 52-week high remains $324.81, putting it -33.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $193.70. The company has a valuation of $16.07B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 656.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Insulet Corporation (PODD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PODD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the last session, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 263.36 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and 3.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.63%. Short interest in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) saw shorts transact 2.78 million shares and set a 5.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $292.24, implying an increase of 16.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $230.00 and $357.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PODD has been trading -46.85% off suggested target high and 5.39% from its likely low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Insulet Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares are -15.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 433.33% against 14.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $301.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.66 million.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Insulet Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

Insulet Corporation insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.97% of the shares at 103.38% float percentage. In total, 102.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.26 million shares (or 14.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.23 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.06 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.55 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.01 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about 874.65 million.