InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD): Can A Stock Be -45.25% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.64, to imply a decrease of -5.94% or -$2.44 in intraday trading. The INMD share’s 52-week high remains $99.27, putting it -156.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.88. The company has a valuation of $3.12B, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for InMode Ltd. (INMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INMD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

After registering a -5.94% downside in the last session, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.46 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -5.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.68%, and -5.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.25%. Short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw shorts transact 3.67 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.50, implying an increase of 52.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $72.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INMD has been trading -132.92% off suggested target high and -86.34% from its likely low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 12.80% this quarter before jumping 11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $100.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.19 million and $56.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.10% before jumping 53.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 225.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 115.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.20% annually.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMode Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders hold 34.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.02% of the shares at 96.74% float percentage. In total, 63.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 4.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 1.58 million shares, or about 4.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $125.61 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 113.16 million.