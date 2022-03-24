ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Dropped -3.67 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.20, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The IBN share’s 52-week high remains $22.34, putting it -22.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.30. The company has a valuation of $62.65B, with average of 11.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IBN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 41 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the latest session, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.17 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.67%, and -9.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.86, implying an increase of 29.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.25 and $30.17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBN has been trading -65.77% off suggested target high and -11.26% from its likely low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ICICI Bank Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares are -5.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.38% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.30% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.10% compared to the previous financial year.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ICICI Bank Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.05, with the share yield ticking at 0.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

ICICI Bank Limited insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.86% of the shares at 19.89% float percentage. In total, 19.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 56.75 million shares (or 1.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GQG Partners LLC with 45.69 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $904.26 million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 18.51 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $391.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.55 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 350.04 million.