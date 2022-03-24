Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Surged 46.20% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.07, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The HBM share’s 52-week high remains $9.60, putting it -18.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.22. The company has a valuation of $2.63B, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HBM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.28 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.91%, and 3.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.31%. Short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw shorts transact 3.35 million shares and set a 3.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.41, implying an increase of 22.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.99 and $12.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBM has been trading -59.73% off suggested target high and 13.38% from its likely low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are 46.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 766.67% against 14.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $464.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $477.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -68.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.90% annually.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.30%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.34% of the shares at 69.39% float percentage. In total, 69.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43.86 million shares (or 16.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 31.73 million shares, or about 12.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $197.68 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 4.79 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 31.05 million.