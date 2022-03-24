How Much Is Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares stood at 5.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 15.95% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SECO share’s 52-week high remains $3.05, putting it -510.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $34.44M, with average of 242.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

After registering a 15.95% upside in the last session, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6900 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 15.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.40%, and 42.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.15%.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $273.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.30% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited has its next earnings report out on December 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Secoo Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Secoo Holding Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.02% of the shares at 19.02% float percentage. In total, 19.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.18 million shares (or 7.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.02 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.99 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds roughly 64187.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73173.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31941.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 36412.0.