How Much Is Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.06, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The CTVA share’s 52-week high remains $57.73, putting it 0.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 30.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.60. The company has a valuation of $41.69B, with an average of 5.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Corteva Inc. (CTVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CTVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the latest session, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.33 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.84%, and 13.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.43%. Short interest in Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw shorts transact 6.5 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.83, implying a decrease of -2.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTVA has been trading -13.68% off suggested target high and 24.22% from its likely low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corteva Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares are 36.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.35% against -7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 125.00% this quarter before jumping 16.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.43 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.21 billion and $4.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.70% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 149.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.39% annually.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corteva Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 0.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Corteva Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.54% of the shares at 80.64% float percentage. In total, 80.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 79.8 million shares (or 10.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 58.57 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.46 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.73 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $872.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.58 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 697.5 million.