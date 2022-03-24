Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply a decrease of -6.14% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $19.50, putting it -1722.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $10.04M, with average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

After registering a -6.14% downside in the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6650 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.83%, and -2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 78.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROM has been trading -367.29% off suggested target high and -367.29% from its likely low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 22.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.64% of the shares at 13.70% float percentage. In total, 10.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 5.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares, or about 2.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.