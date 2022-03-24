Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Drops -13.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.63, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GCI share’s 52-week high remains $7.05, putting it -52.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.66. The company has a valuation of $661.03M, with average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), translating to a mean rating of 4.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GCI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.74 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.07%, and -16.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.38, implying a decrease of -5.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GCI has been trading 2.81% off suggested target high and 8.21% from its likely low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $838.25 million.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gannett Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Gannett Co. Inc. insiders hold 7.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.10% of the shares at 74.55% float percentage. In total, 69.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.82 million shares (or 16.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.11 million shares, or about 6.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $60.87 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.71 million shares. This is just over 6.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.82 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 25.5 million.