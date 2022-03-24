FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Up 26.35% YTD

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares stood at 25.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.57, to imply a decrease of -4.09% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The FCEL share’s 52-week high remains $15.55, putting it -136.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with average of 25.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FCEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

After registering a -4.09% downside in the last session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.04 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -4.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.97%, and 38.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.35%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.53, implying a decrease of -18.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FCEL has been trading -6.54% off suggested target high and 23.9% from its likely low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FuelCell Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares are -1.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.90% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 106.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $27.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.14 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FuelCell Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.94% of the shares at 41.45% float percentage. In total, 39.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.1 million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $208.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.47 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $190.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.67 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.65 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 51.2 million.