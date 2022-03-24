Following A 19.25% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON)?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -1435.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $29.81M, with average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.25%, and 28.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.98%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recon Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders hold 6.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.42% of the shares at 19.77% float percentage. In total, 18.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 14.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.67 million shares, or about 3.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15122.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19809.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1000.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1310.0.