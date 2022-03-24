Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) Is Currently -55.88 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $93.59, to imply a decrease of -4.98% or -$4.91 in intraday trading. The FND share’s 52-week high remains $145.89, putting it -55.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.20. The company has a valuation of $9.69B, with average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FND a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

After registering a -4.98% downside in the last session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 104.83 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.64%, and -0.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $132.86, implying an increase of 29.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110.00 and $153.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FND has been trading -63.48% off suggested target high and -17.53% from its likely low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares are -28.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.26% against -6.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.40% this quarter before falling -4.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $906.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $976.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $723.65 million and $782.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.20% before jumping 24.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 43.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.40% annually.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.34% of the shares at 101.62% float percentage. In total, 99.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.53 million shares (or 10.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.4 million shares, or about 8.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.14 billion.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.12 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $498.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 358.75 million.