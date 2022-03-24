Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Drops -96.95% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $107.48, to imply a decrease of -0.44% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The FIVN share’s 52-week high remains $211.68, putting it -96.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80.52. The company has a valuation of $6.91B, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Five9 Inc. (FIVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FIVN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the last session, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 111.00 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.25%, and -6.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.73%. Short interest in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw shorts transact 4.57 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $146.47, implying an increase of 26.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIVN has been trading -67.47% off suggested target high and 16.26% from its likely low.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Five9 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Five9 Inc. (FIVN) shares are -37.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.45% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.90% this quarter before falling -8.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $165.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $127.89 million and $137.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.30% before jumping 23.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -19.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.20% annually.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Five9 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

Five9 Inc. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.01% of the shares at 102.05% float percentage. In total, 101.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.2 million shares (or 9.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $990.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.33 million shares, or about 6.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $690.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Five9 Inc. (FIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $306.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 269.71 million.