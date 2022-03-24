Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -188.06% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 2.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.93, putting it -188.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $76.38M, with an average of 2.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6813 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.46%, and 94.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.62%. Short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) saw shorts transact 1.5 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 66.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading -198.51% off suggested target high and -198.51% from its likely low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $94.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.5 million.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders hold 37.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.27% of the shares at 121.40% float percentage. In total, 76.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.11 million shares, or about 0.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.66 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.39 million