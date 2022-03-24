Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Has Recovered 18.97% So Far, But Another -2.78% Loss Is Possible.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.20, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The EPD share’s 52-week high remains $25.90, putting it -2.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.42. The company has a valuation of $54.75B, with average of 7.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EPD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

After registering a 0.86% upside in the latest session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.22 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.61%, and 7.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.80%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.04, implying an increase of 13.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPD has been trading -30.95% off suggested target high and 4.76% from its likely low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are 14.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.71% against -5.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.10% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $10.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.16 billion and $7.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.80% before jumping 43.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.20% annually.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.86, with the share yield ticking at 7.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders hold 32.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.52% of the shares at 39.36% float percentage. In total, 26.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.19 million shares (or 2.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.94 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $525.63 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 23.21 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $496.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.82 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 381.5 million.