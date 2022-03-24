DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 8.29% Year-To-Date

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply a decrease of -2.67% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The DHT share’s 52-week high remains $7.19, putting it -31.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.55. The company has a valuation of $927.19M, with average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the latest session, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.83 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and -0.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.55, implying an increase of 27.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.80 and $10.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHT has been trading -90.13% off suggested target high and -6.03% from its likely low.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DHT Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares are -3.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 165.22% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -63.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $43.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.7 million and $71.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -44.10% before jumping 4.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -104.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DHT Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

DHT Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.61% of the shares at 76.47% float percentage. In total, 63.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.88 million shares (or 14.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 11.73 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $76.62 million.

We also have Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds roughly 7.62 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.6 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 23.41 million.