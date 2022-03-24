Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Shares Fall By 82.35 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)â€™s traded shares stood at 139.43 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 4.73. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $3.10, to imply an increase of 82.35% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The CELZ shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $30.95, putting it -898.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $21.45M, with an average of 14.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

After registering a 82.35% upside in the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.9000 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 82.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 82.35%, and 62.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.27%. Short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 69.0% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELZ has been trading -222.58% off suggested target high and -222.58% from its likely low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)â€™s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.90% of the shares at 11.64% float percentage. In total, 10.90% institutions holds shares in the company.