Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Drops -34.84% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.67, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$1.18 in intraday trading. The CPRI share’s 52-week high remains $72.37, putting it -34.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.05. The company has a valuation of $7.89B, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPRI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.68.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the last session, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.26 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.88%, and -20.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.32%. Short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) saw shorts transact 6.57 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.90, implying an increase of 35.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $107.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPRI has been trading -99.37% off suggested target high and -2.48% from its likely low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capri Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are 2.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 215.79% against -1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.80% this quarter before jumping 92.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 72.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 54.49% annually.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capri Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Limited insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.73% of the shares at 95.04% float percentage. In total, 92.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.49 million shares (or 15.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.24 million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $924.45 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 4.78 million shares. This is just over 3.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $282.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.28 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 277.58 million.