Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Stock Gained 29.62% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 10.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.52, to imply an increase of 12.22% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $24.10, putting it -269.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 12.22% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.90 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 12.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.97%, and 29.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.60%.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canaan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.89% of the shares at 16.89% float percentage. In total, 16.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 2.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Toroso Investments, LLC with 2.44 million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.55 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 13.7 million.