Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -898.44% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 3.21% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BEDU share’s 52-week high remains $6.39, putting it -898.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $104.43M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BEDU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) trade information

After registering a 3.21% upside in the last session, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9459 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.09%, and -39.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.83%. Short interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw shorts transact 25880.0 shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.10, implying an increase of 96.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.10 and $21.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEDU has been trading -3196.88% off suggested target high and -3196.88% from its likely low.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 199.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $188.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.34 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -62.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -37.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.86% annually.

BEDU Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between January 18 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 18.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s Major holders

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited insiders hold 22.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.69% of the shares at 65.13% float percentage. In total, 50.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indus Capital Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.98 million shares (or 19.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HHLR Advisors, LTD with 3.99 million shares, or about 15.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.44 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF holds roughly 23003.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66018.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7820.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 22443.0.