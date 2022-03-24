Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Stock?

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s traded shares stood at 4.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 43.80% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The XRTX share’s 52-week high remains $8.19, putting it -370.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $25.49M, with average of 26.99K shares over the past 3 months.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

After registering a 43.80% upside in the last session, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4800 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 43.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.10%, and 20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.69, implying an increase of 79.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.69 and $8.69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XRTX has been trading -399.43% off suggested target high and -399.43% from its likely low.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.16% of the shares at 8.60% float percentage. In total, 8.16% institutions holds shares in the company.