Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Have Declined -14.24% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.45, to imply a decrease of -1.24% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The BSY share’s 52-week high remains $71.92, putting it -73.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.45. The company has a valuation of $11.28B, with an average of 1.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 939.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the last session, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.32 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.53%, and 12.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.24%. Short interest in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw shorts transact 7.05 million shares and set a 7.38 days time to cover.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bentley Systems Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares are -36.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.24% against 2.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $262.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $264.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $219.57 million and $215.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.70% before jumping 22.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -29.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.20% annually.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bentley Systems Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Bentley Systems Incorporated insiders hold 22.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.19% of the shares at 44.02% float percentage. In total, 34.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SPT Invest Management Sarl. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.17 million shares (or 6.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $878.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.55 million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $848.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.78 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $279.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.59 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 221.91 million.