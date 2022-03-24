BellRing Brands Inc.’s (NYSE: BRBR) Stock Falls -3.93 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.71, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The BRBR share’s 52-week high remains $34.19, putting it -50.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.36. The company has a valuation of $3.17B, with average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.47 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -11.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.40%.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BellRing Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) shares are -29.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.11% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.30% this quarter before jumping 6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $300.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $309.37 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.29% annually.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BellRing Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

BellRing Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 120.64% of the shares at 121.50% float percentage. In total, 120.64% institutions holds shares in the company.