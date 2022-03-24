At Current Prices, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Worth A Patient Look?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.71, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The SCHW share’s 52-week high remains $96.24, putting it -6.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.07. The company has a valuation of $169.56B, with average of 8.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the latest session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 93.00 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.91%, and 6.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.93, implying an increase of 13.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $94.00 and $132.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHW has been trading -45.52% off suggested target high and -3.63% from its likely low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Charles Schwab Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares are 27.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.54% against 2.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $4.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.03 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 33.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.70% annually.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 0.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

The Charles Schwab Corporation insiders hold 7.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.66% of the shares at 95.51% float percentage. In total, 88.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 116.76 million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 105.4 million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.86 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 48.4 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.75 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 3.68 billion.