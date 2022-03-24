At Current Prices, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Worth A Patient Look?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)â€™s traded shares stood at 7.75 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -10.53% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The AVCT shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $8.25, putting it -708.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $82.16M, with average of 9.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

After registering a -10.53% downside in the last session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.89%, and 9.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 85.43% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVCT has been trading -586.27% off suggested target high and -586.27% from its likely low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)â€™s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders hold 33.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.63% of the shares at 35.35% float percentage. In total, 23.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 96907.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29939.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 83529.0.